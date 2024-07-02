Gasoline – all but necessary – on fire

If we could hope for a pinch of responsibility This hope was largely disappointed by the more or less leading actors following the collision between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris at the end of the Austrian GP less than 48 hours after the episode which occurred at Turn 3 on the 64th of the 71 scheduled laps.

An Instagram account dedicated to F1 caricatures and memes has not missed the opportunity to already hypothesize a new ‘Copse 2‘ after what happened between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton on the first lap of the 2021 British Grand Prix when the two came into contact on the fast right-hander with Verstappen crashing violently into the barriers.

On that occasion Lewis Hamilton was penalised ten secondsthe same ones inflicted on Verstappen last Sunday and in both cases the penalties were irrelevant even if Hamilton was saved from retirement in 2021 by the red flag which allowed simple, but crucial, repairs on the #44 Mercedes after contact with the #33 Red Bull.

Among the ‘likes’ arrived to the photomontage of a new Copse with Norris as Hamilton also came that of Lando Norris’ father, Adam. Red Bull Racing for its part, it did not need to be asked twice in ‘playing’ on the encirclement syndrome and on the atmosphere Silverstone is ready to pay homage to Max Verstappen (Johnny Herbert has declared that the entire circuit will be on Norris’s side in a re-edition of the ‘Mansell Mania’ that was). The Milton Keynes team published a tweet quoting the Disney film ‘Tangled’ in which the thief Flynn Rider (a character who then ‘redeems himself’ in the finale) is surrounded by the swords of those who want to capture him. “We are ready for Great Britain, see you soon at Silverstone” are the words accompanying the image. On social media, nothing is being done to lower the tension after the sparks at the Red Bull Ring, not exactly edifying behavior.