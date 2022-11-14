A whole year has now passed since their epic world championship duel, but between Lewis Hamilton And Max Verstappen the tension and the reasons for confrontation never seem to ever end. The two bitter rivals found a way to finish against each other even in the penultimate race of a championship that saw them play very different seasons, mainly due to the opposite performance shown by Red Bull and Mercedes. On the Interlagos track, however, in what Hamilton considers to all intents and purposes as his second home race, it was enough for the W13 to level up and for the RB18 to find itself in a poor performance weekend to rekindle the spark of the challenge.

The two antagonists found themselves in battle immediately after the first restart following the entrance to the Safety Car and the contact arrived immediately, already at the S di Senna. Verstappen, third at the time, attacked on the outside, which then went on the inside. Hamilton resisted, widening the trajectory but keeping the nose of his Mercedes always in front of his rival’s Red Bull. The accident, according to the commissioners, was caused in a manner “Preponderant” by Verstappen. For this the Dutchman took a five-second penalty. In the end Verstappen finished the GP in seventh place, while Hamilton finished second, beaten only by his teammate.

“I didn’t understand why I took the penalty – Verstappen complained to the microphones of Sky Sport F1 – because I was on the outside of Hamilton and he didn’t leave me room. We were fighting side by side, but if you don’t leave me the space it’s clear that we will collide. We touched with the wheels, not with the sides. In the end my race didn’t matter much, I had no pace. To him instead [l’incidente] it cost the victory“.

Completing the analysis of his race, the two-time world champion simply admitted that he did not have a car capable of compete for the top. “I pushed, but there was a lot of degradation today and consequently I had no grip – he concluded – so it was a really difficult race. There is something we have yet to understand. Overall, we always did well with the tires, but for some reason, something did not take off on this track. It was more of an issue with the set-up, but we will analyze everything in the evening“.