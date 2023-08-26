Max Verstappen can start qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix this afternoon with a good feeling. The leader in the World Cup standings recorded the fastest time on his home circuit in the third and final free practice session. The practice session was chaotic, because the circuit at Zandvoort had become soaking wet due to the rain. The red flag was waved three times.
Verstappen drove a lap of 1.21.631 at the end of the session, when the track was drying up. Mercedes driver George Russell had to admit almost 4 tenths of a second to the Dutchman from Red Bull.
On Friday, Verstappen was already the fastest in the first practice, then with a much better time of 1.11.852. The Briton Lando Norris was just ahead of Verstappen in the second practice. Qualifying starts at 3 p.m. Even then there is a high chance of showers.
12:31
End of free practice!
Verstappen can start qualifying this afternoon with a good result. He records the fastest time in the last free practice.
12:31
Russell is now 3 tenths behind Verstappen, who we now see shooting through the gravel trap. The Dutchman remains calm and knows that the session is over.
12:28
And that works! With 1.21.631 he is by far the fastest of the field. A nice tail of the last free practice.
12:28
Russell just falls short of Verstappen’s time. The difference is 21 thousandths. Although the Dutchman is already making a new attempt to sharpen his own time.
12:26
Verstappen doesn’t let any grass grow over it. He comes straight out and takes over the fastest time from Norris again. With 1.22.758 he is just under a second faster than the Briton on the drying track.
12:23
The light turns green again. Verstappen still has just over 5 minutes to take the fastest time from Norris.
12:19
Red flag again
Ai, Formula 1 debutant Lawson’s car is standing still in the Arie Luyendyk corner. The race management has no choice but to wave the red flag again.
12:18
Verstappen now also sees teammate Pérez diving under his time. The world champion drops back to P6. Will he put in some fast laps later, in preparation for qualifying for later this afternoon?
12:14
The McLarens set a new standard here. Lando Norris is one and a half seconds below Verstappen’s time. Piastri is also faster than the Dutchman. A sign that the track is starting to get better and better.
12:08
The helmet goes back on for Verstappen. He is about to send his car back onto the track.
12:08
Watch how Charles Leclerc barely keeps his car out of the wall.
12:06
The job is released again. The drivers have another 25 minutes to make some more meters on the wet track.
11:57
Code red again!
A again the red flag is waved. Zhou Guanyu ends up in the gravel trap with his Alfa Romeo full and has nowhere to go.
11:56
A major sporting event may cost a bit. But how is the Dutch Grand Prix financed? Etienne Verhoeff discusses it with Formula 1 watcher Marijn Abbenhuijs in our podcast.
11:54
Max Verstappen records the fastest time on intermediates: 1.25.197. That is more than one and a half seconds faster than Lando Norris, who was the fastest in the second free practice yesterday.
11:53
That doesn’t matter! Leclerc shoots straight ahead, but the Ferrari comes to a stop a few millimeters before he hits the boarding.
11:51
A painful moment for Kevin Magnussen, who parks his car against the crash barrier and thus caused the first code red.
11:49
Session resumed
Magnussen’s car has been removed, so the lights turn green again. Verstappen immediately shows himself again on the still soaking wet circuit.
11:48
Here’s the moment when it was a bit of a shock for Max Verstappen.
11:47
Fans have to go to great lengths not to have wet shoes all day long.
Result, position and program
View the results of this year’s grands prix, the position in the general classification and the program for the rest of the season here.
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Verstappen #slips #fastest #time #chaotic #training #Zandvoort #red #flags
Leave a Reply