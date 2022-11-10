The thick blanket of clouds that had heavily undermined the relationship between the dominant team of the current season, the Red Bulland one of the main international broadcasters following F1: the British platform Sky. The straw that broke the vase of patience around Milton Keynes was the sentence uttered by Ted Kravitz, columnist for Sky Sports F1who commenting on Red Bull’s plea bargain with the FIA ​​regarding the overrun of the budget cap in the 2021 season had defined “stolen” the title won last year by Verstappen.

Hence the press silence of the Dutchman and of the entire Austrian team, addressed not only to the British editorial staff of Sky Sports, but also to the Italian and German ‘sisters’, all in possession of the exclusive rights to broadcast F1 in their own country. The situation, of course, had created a certain embarrassment inside the paddock. It is no coincidence that the diplomacy of the three parties involved – Sky, Red Bull and F1 itself – moved directly to smooth out the tension. The goal has been achieved and in Brazil, as anticipated during the week, Red Bull pilots and top management will return to interact with Sky reporters. Max Verstappen himself spoke briefly about this decision during the meeting with journalists in Brazil, declaring that he had “put a stone on what happened“.