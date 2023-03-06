The Dutchman from Red Bull enjoys his success: “The pace was good and I was able to stretch from the start”. The Spaniard sends the Aston Martin into orbit: “The team’s great work is rewarded, even in winter”

-sakhir (Bahrain)

“A simple race? Yes, but sometimes it’s nice to have a simple one after the many difficult ones done before.” Max Verstappen is always the ruler of Formula 1. The world champion almost walked in Bahrain, supported by a practically perfect Red Bull RB19. And he with her. For Max, a victory that was never in question: after pole, a safe start and then impeccable management of tires and strategies up to victory.

speak max — "This is exactly the start we wanted – he said after the race – a one-two finish. I'm incredibly proud to have achieved this as a team. I could see right away that we had the pace, I was able to build a gap from the I started and then I managed it for the rest of the race, it was a simple day for us. It's also nice to finally win in Bahrain, I didn't have a great tradition here." Now it's the Jeddah round in Arabia: "It's a completely different track with different conditions, there are many long straights and fast corners, the situation will be different. It was a great start for us."

joy alonso — The “other winner” was Fernando Alonso, third behind the two Red Bulls, in practice the first of all the others. At 41, Fernando raced like a lion: “It was a fantastic weekend – he said – finishing the first race of the season with a third place was truly extraordinary. The work that the Aston Martin team has done in this weekend, but also during the winter. We are already the second best car, after the Red Bulls, that’s great.”

what adrenaline — Then, Alonso congratulated teammate Lance Stroll, who “had surgery just 12 days ago and was already here fighting.” Finally, still on the race: “The start wasn’t the best, I had to overtake other cars and my enthusiasm grew. There was great adrenaline and I think people enjoyed themselves”.