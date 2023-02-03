February 3, 2023 is a date full of news for Red Bull in view of the upcoming season, but not only and exclusively as regards the reality of the single reigning world champion team. In addition to having presented the livery of the RB19the single-seater with which the Milton Keynes company will face the next world championship, and to have announced the new agreement reached with the Ford for 2026, the novelties are not lacking even by Max Verstappen. Specifically, the Dutch has signed a new commercial partnership with EA Sportsthe famous sports brand of the video game developer Electronic Arts.

By signing this contract, the double world champion will collaborate with the US company for the creation of content, as well as bring the EA Sports logo back to the helmet for all of 2023: “Max is a tenacious competitor and a true champion who shares our deep love of the game – he has declared Andrea HopelainSenior Vice President of EA Sports & Racing – as he races towards Formula 1 history, we are thrilled to partner with him, one of the best athletes in the world, to connect more and more fans through our EA SPORTS experiences.” Also unmissable is the comment from the number 1 of Red Bull, who is also very active in virtual competitions: “Whether it’s playing with my friends or staying competitive when they’re away from the track, EA Sports has always been a big part of my life, it’s an icon to so many millions of fans and I’m proud to represent them for the 2023 season.”