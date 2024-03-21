Verstappen together with Horner and the manager

“I'm happy at Red Bull and I have every reason to be, it's where I want to be, the car is strong and I work with so many wonderful people. There have been many discussions in recent weeks, but we want to put them behind us and focus only on what happens on the track.”. It's a Max Verstappen in firefighter version the one who showed up in the Melbourne paddock to participate in the Australian Grand Prix won for the first time in his career in 2023.

Jos Verstappen already had lowered the tone in recent days the controversy at Red Bull relating to the tension between the Horner-Thai ownership axis and the Austro-Dutch one formed by Verstappen, Helmut Marko and CEO Oliver Minztlaff and Max Verstappen has done the same. Will it be the end of the 'turbulence' as Helmut Marko hoped with the confirmation of all the key figures in the roles occupied until now?

We will find out in the next few weeks, meanwhile Max Verstappen and manager Raymond Vermeuelen were immortalized in the Melbourne paddock intent on a quiet chat in the company of team principal Christian Horner and Helmut Marko in recent weeks has not made any off-track statements as he had been told asked in Saudi Arabia. “I have a contract until 2028 – added Verstappen – and when I go home I don't think about F1. When it's time to think about F1 I just focus on driving and performance.”