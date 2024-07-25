Max Verstappen He was clearly at the centre of the scene on Thursday at Spa-Francorchamps, where he was called by journalists to answer the many issues that emerged from the recent race in Budapest that saw him decidedly nervous with his team. What is striking is the decision and determination of the Dutch driver.

The incident with Hamilton

“We explained our point of view and then we went home. The commissioners have made a decision and there is nothing that can be done. Right or wrong, we move on. Now there is a new race and new opportunities.”

Apologies after the nervousness

“For my part I think it was quite clear that I thought the strategy was wrong. And of course I am very determined to seek perfection, like the other members of the team. Now every single race is very difficult, last year we were close to perfection, but when things don’t go as they should, I think it’s normal to share your frustration. And that’s what I did. We learned from that and moved on.”

Updates

“Looking back at the weekend, there are some things we could have done differently, maybe in terms of set-up. And there are some things we still need to explore. I’m not saying the updates didn’t work, but perhaps we have not managed to extract all that there was to extract.”

The radio teams

“If you don’t like the way I speak, don’t listen to me. I am driven to success and I think I have already proven that. I always want to optimize things. Some may argue that I should behave differently on the radio, but that is their opinion. At that moment I wanted to point out that second place would have been a little different, that’s how it goes. With the team we are very open and very critical of each other, as a team. And that has always worked very well and I don’t expect it to change. Being critical is very important. In today’s world it seems that many people can no longer tolerate criticism as they once did. And I don’t want to do the same. In other sports people say things, but they don’t have a microphone attached to their mouth. For broadcasting to the public, it can be discussed. But I don’t care, I say what I want.”

Red Bull, who needs to wake up?

“I hope that with the latest performances everyone has woken up. We are always looking for improvements. As I said before, we try to optimize the car. I hope we can improve the situation we are in at the moment. If McLaren continues to win, it would certainly be a threat. But we have to focus on ourselves, most of the time we have got the strategies right in recent years, even in critical races with rain. Sometimes you have a bad day, but learning from these situations is the most important thing.”