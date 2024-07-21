A Max too childish

Today’s Hungarian GP probably marks the lowest pointso far, of Max Verstappen’s season. The Dutchman had been almost perfect in the championship so far, often making up for the drop in performance of the RB20 with his talent. At the Hungaroring, however, this was not the case and indeed Verstappen was the negative protagonist of a series of harsh verbal clashes with his track engineer, Giampiero Lambiase.

It’s not the first time that the two have teased each other on the radio, but this time the feeling is that the world champion has crossed the line and the proof of this was the dry response given by Lambiase to his driver immediately after the accident that saw him come into contact with Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen complained about an alleged movement of Hamilton while braking, but Lambiase silenced him with calm but very harsh words: “I’m not going to argue over the radio with the other teams, Max. We’ll let the stewards do their job.. It’s childish [fare così] on the radio, childish”.

What a clash with Lambiase

Verstappen spent basically almost the entire race complaining to the teamfirst for having told him to let Norris pass him after the controversial duel between the two at the start and then for the car’s poor performance, in his opinion. The peak, however, was reached after the second stop, which came according to Verstappen too late compared to Hamilton and Leclerc. The moment Lambiase asked him to manage “kindly” the new tires, the champion from Hasselt blurted out: “Now, don’t tell me this bullshit. – thundered Max – you gave me this f**king strategy, okay? I’m trying to save what’s left, damn it“. Without forgetting the final outburst, always aimed at the ‘poor’ Lambiase, in which Verstappen Stewards attacked again.

The summary of a Sunday that Red Bull will quickly forget, in the hope that don’t leave any residue on what the rest of the championship will be.