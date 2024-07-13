McLaren and Mercedes closer to the top

In the last three races of the season, all consecutive and in the Old Continent, Max Verstappen won only at the Spanish Grand Prix. Close to success also in Austria, the appointment with the highest step of the podium faded away only because of the contact in the final with Norris that opened the doors to the return to victory of Russell and Mercedes. A team that also repeated itself in England, this time with the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, demonstrating the steps forward made by the Brackley house, with McLaren that in the meantime confirmed its potential at the expense of the results.

No stops

The Dutchman remains firmly in the lead of the championship, but it is also true that Red Bull’s direct rivals are getting ever closer to the world champions, while the Anglo-Austrian manufacturer, as admitted by team principal Christian Horner, is approaching the limit of its level of development: “I refuse to believe it, because then you become lazy. – declared the #1 to RaceFans – I’m sure everyone at the factory is pushing as hard as ever to try to increase the performance of the car, but it’s clear that there are a lot of smart people around the world in other teams who are doing the same thing.”

Sticking to the final weekend at Silverstone, Verstappen nevertheless highlighted some positive aspects of his RB20, the potential of which was in reality overshadowed by the damage to the floor suffered during qualifying: “I think this weekend was a bit of a mixed bag as we tried a few things with the car. – he added – and then, of course, time doesn’t help. But if you look closely, If we hadn’t had any damage to the floor we would have definitely been fighting for pole. So that’s a positive. We just have to keep pushing and bring updates, and I know they’re coming, and hopefully they’re a little bit better than other updates from other teams.”

Next package?

Updates that Red Bull are expected to make right at the next Hungarian Grand Prix, scheduled for July 19-21. In fact, at the Hungaroring, new features are expected to defend themselves from the return of McLaren and Mercedes and relaunch themselves as the team to beat for the second half of the world championship.