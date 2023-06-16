Hamilton’s optimism

The 2nd place obtained in the last round of the world championship in Spain significantly increased the enthusiasm of Lewis Hamilton regarding a potential growth of Mercedes from here to the next races, starting with the one scheduled for this weekend in Canada. The seven-time world champion, who also boasts the record of seven total victories in Montreal (on a par with Michael Schumacher), in fact hopes to take a further step forward, as reiterated in the press conference reserved for the drivers: “I am very confident because we made a lot of progress, and in the last race the car was buzzing – commented the number 44 – in the team and in the factory there is a new energy: we know where we are going and how to get there. They are all working hard and we are working as hard as possible. I’m thrilled to be here, even if we don’t know if this track can suit the characteristics of the car. The weather, however, may turn the tables, but I’m not doing a rain dance.”

2017: Ayrton Senna’s helmet as a gift

Hamilton, who did not want to dwell on the ongoing negotiations with Toto Wolff for the renewal of his contract with Mercedes, has a special relationship with Montreal: here, in fact, he obtained his first victory in F1 in 2007, to then equal the pole record position of Ayrton Senna ten years later. A result which, immediately after qualifying, was rewarded with a special recognition by the sister of the Brazilian driver, Viviane, who gave the helmet Magic to the seven-time world champion: “For me it was very, very surreal – he recalled – I was five years old, I watched the races with my father and the dream was to become like Ayrton. The dream was to get to Formula 1 and do something like him and then be equal in terms of results. Ultimately it is unfair, because in our times there are many more races than there were at the time, but it was still a real honourand it was very nice”.

Slow down Verstappen

In this year’s edition of the Canadian GP, ​​Senna’s name could once again be the center of attention, but for another reason: in case Max Verstappen should win the race, the Dutch Red Bull would match the Brazilian’s personal best of 41 hits. In this regard, Hamilton added his comment on the results of his rival, who according to him could also reach or exceed the records of the same Briton, now stuck at 103 victories: “Max has done an amazing job – he concluded – he’s had an incredible career so far and he will surely overtake Senna. We are working to get the car where it needs to be in order to slow it down. She has a very long career ahead of her, so she can absolutely beat my records. Definitely, records are meant to be broken, and has an amazing team. As I said, we have to work harder to try and keep extending the times. I hope that, at least in the last period of my career, there will be more hard-fought races”.