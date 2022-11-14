“I already told you, don’t ask me more things like that, am I clear? I gave my reasons and I remain consistent with them “. Max Verstappen never cared about ‘pleasing’ and being politically correct. The Dutch driver only pays attention to the point, the track, the time trial, the points (his own, and that’s it). A pilot, Verstappen, almost out of fashion, to the point of racing with number one at the first possible opportunity without chasing the marketing linked to his number 33, which also in 2023 will remain unused since the 1997 class defended the title by also recording the record of victories in a single season (14, beaten Vettel and Michael Schumacher).

Even figures and statistics, however, do not seem to be of interest to Verstappen since in front of every question about his constantly updated numbers he always answers: “It’s normal with all these races in a single season and with such a competitive car”. As if to say ‘I’m only doing my duty’ (for which he is handsomely paid). The two-time world champion has no mercy for his mechanics when they ‘dare’ to miss a pit stop (Austin) or for the team if they miss the quantity of petrol to be loaded in Qualifying (Singapore). He demands perfection in every single detail (a badly fixed rear bar in Miami unnerved him not a little) and at the same time demands from the team the same treatment towards him when he is the one to make mistakes.

The attack on Sergio Perez in the final of the Brazilian Grand Prix – when the Mexican unfortunately found himself with an average compound that was not competitive compared to the soft ones fitted by all the other treads – made possible by the Safety Car and the failure to return the sixth place for the Mexican once he failed to pursue Alonso for fifth position it has been almost universally judged an act of selfishness beyond all limits on the part of Verstappen. The latter, however, feels on the side of reason and nothing moves him from this belief that has its roots according to what filtered in Brazil on a rude towards him by Sergio Perez, guilty of a mischievous spin in Qualifying in Monaco which prevented Verstappen from improving the fourth position he held in a very complicated Qualifying for Max.

Given that he has no concern for his ‘politically correct’ image in light of the conduct in the race yesterday, Verstappen will also be absolutely indifferent to the ‘collapse’ of followers recorded by his Instagram account which according to the data of socialtracker lost 40,595 followers today. A drop in a sea of ​​9.5 million followers that certainly will not have been appreciated by the specialists who take care of Verstappen’s Instagram profile, but it is easy to imagine what the Dutchman’s response could be in the face of a complaint from the communication agency who manages the social media accounts of the Red Bull driver. An answer that would not differ much from the radio communication addressed to the Red Bull wall yesterday once he crossed the finish line of the Grand Prix held at Interlagos closed in sixth position by Verstappen. A sixth position with which the two-time world champion wanted to send yet another message to his team and to box mate Sergio Perez.