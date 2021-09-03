[Rassegna] – Formula 1 lives for hours in orange colors, waiting to find out what the new one will be like Zandvoort. About the passion for Max Verstappen and national pride, but also for the obvious choice of Lewis Hamilton to show a fashion garment in a color similar to the one he will see in the stands. Max can count on an incredible boost from the fans, and will try to make the most of the characteristics of his Red Bull-Honda to repeat the ‘success’ obtained at Spa.

“Zandvoort is a medium downforce track, so it necessarily imposes a compromise between the fastest section and the driven sections, where there are rapid changes of direction. On paper, the car that could best interpret its characteristics could be Verstappen’s Red Bull. It seems that the RB16B generates with the bottom of the car only a load of two points higher than that produced by the bottom of the rival single-seaters. A figure that, roughly translated into vertical thrust values, is equivalent to over 200 Kg. This element amply justifies the fact that even in Belgium it was equipped with a configuration of the wings that generated a load much lower than those of the competition, with a tangible reduction resistance to running. Furthermore, the stability of the load between the two axles has been a winning feature of this car since its debut: the asphalt surface with no roughness should enhance a car tailor-made for this track.“Writes Paolo Filisetti in the Gazzetta dello Sport.

“In a garden, a little girl attaches flags to wires. First the orange one with the number 33, then the other checkered. They sprout from the terraces, from the restaurants, from the windows of the two-story houses. I’m everywhere. A whole people pushes Max Verstappen, «Dive into the orange ocean» reads a sign at the entrance to the circuit. The tide is rising: single-colored stands, behind there is the agency created by the father of the Dutch Red Bull driver, it seems to be at Mugello in the heyday of Valentino Rossi“, We read in the Corriere della Sera. “Lewis Hamilton shows up at the Verstappen house… dressed in orange. If it is not a provocation, we are close to it. “I expect to be booed by local fans – said the world champion – I just point out that at Silverstone nobody booed Max …”. The host replied dryly: “When you enter a full stadium you cannot tell people how to behave – explained the Red Bull ace – It is important that fairness prevails on the track and I will be loyal”. A nice climate“, Ironically Leo Turrini on the Resto del Carlino.

“The first Dutch GP since the 1980s was possible because Verstappen became an object of pilgrimage. Everyone is chasing Max this weekend, even as he takes a lap on foot. The home crowd has its hero and the villain too: Lewis Hamilton“, Explains the Spanish newspaper AS.

“The gates of the Dutch circuit would have remained closed forever for Formula 1 without the birth of a phenomenon like Max Verstappen. In 2020 the race was canceled because running behind closed doors made the sense of the narrative disappear: Without the orange tide of Max’s fans there was no point in starting the engines. Yesterday the gates were opened to the public and scenes of party, traffic and confusion were seen that truly recalled the Formula 1 of the 70s and 80s. In the peaceful invasion of the grandstand and track, for now the cheerful atmosphere prevails, but the two pilots are sharp and the orange wave is ready to remark it. Hamilton expects to be booed for the third consecutive time following the Silverstone crash a month and a half ago. It happened in Hungary and especially in Belgium last week. Verstappen makes no attempts to ease the tension and invites his colleague to “shut his ears” in the face of the inevitable manifestations of dissent“, Says Stefano Mancini in the Press.