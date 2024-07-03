A new beginning

After the controversy and tension experienced in Austria, with the controversial accident in which he was involved together with Lando Norris, Max Verstappen is ready to turn the page and focus on the Silverstone race, which in some ways is the second consecutive home GP for Red Bull, the Austrian team but whose headquarters are in Milton Keynes. Introducing Sunday’s race – which will be the third in three weeks – Verstappen glossed over the clash with Norris but reiterated his desire to return to success after a weekend characterized by “some mistakes“.

Verstappen and Perez’s words

“Austria did not bring the result we hoped for and there were many aspects to analyze and improve – explained Verstappen – there were some mistakes that cost us a lot, but we have to look at the positive moments we had during the weekend, including the victory in the Sprint and the double pole position. We are analyzing what we did well and what went wrong. and now we have the last race of a very challenging hat-trick, so we want to come back to fight at Silverstone. It will be a special race and we will also have a new custom livery on the car. We want to come back stronger and we are ready for the weekend, especially because it is the 20th year of the team and for us it is a moment of celebration“.

He also spoke about Silverstone Sergio Perezveteran – he yes – from‘yet another weekend to forget: “The Austrian GP was very disappointing – declared the Mexican – performance was compromised from the start due to significant damage and that ruined my race. It wasn’t an ideal weekend. We had made some good improvements from Saturday to Sunday, so it was frustrating not to be able to see them on track. We have been working to analyse things, to make sure we have the right pace at Silverstone, all weekend. In the 20th year of the team, the British GP will be a special race for all of us. We will have a special livery for this race and I want to make sure we honour it with a better result.“.