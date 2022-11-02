The vintage 2022 represented for Max Verstappen, already holder since 2016 of the record for the youngest ever winner of a Grand Prix, another milestone: 14 victories (record of all times, although partially ‘mitigated’ by the substantial length of the current calendars) and second title in a row won well in advance, after a duel that in the first part of the season pitted him against Charles Leclerc. Yet, in addition to the feats on the track, the native of Hasselt embellished the season with another very important result: entry into the list of the five hundred richest citizens of the Netherlands in the world.

Indeed, according to the magazine Quotethe net assets of the Red Bull standard bearer would amount to approximately 120 million euros. Certainly a remarkable figure, considering the ‘weight’ that a crystalline talent like the Dutch one has been able to put to good use. The entry of Prince Bernhard, co-owner of the Dutch circuit of Zandvoort, a track that returned to the Circus in 2021 and on which the 1997 class won both last year and last year, was also arousing greater interest in this ranking. edition. The Prince’s assets were estimated at 125 million Euros, thanks to which he obtained the 481st place. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has repeatedly stressed that Verstappen’s achievements are not adequately recognized by critics. The bank account, however, is not affected.