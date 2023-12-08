by STEFANO OLLANU

An extraordinary season

There Red Bull In the 2023 he literally annihilated the competition, winning 21 of the 22 grand prix on the calendar, with only Max Verstappen capable of bringing home a record 19 successes. As is known, the RB19 proved to be the most dominant single-seater in the history of Formula 1 and therefore it will be very difficult for the Anglo-Austrian team to repeat itself.

This evening at 8.00 pm Italian time there will be the ceremony of Federation Prize Givingin which the end-of-year prizes will be awarded and Red Bull will be able to celebrate the drivers’ and constructors’ world champion titles and the second place of Sergio Perez, who scored the first double in the general classification for the team.

Verstappen and 2024

Obviously the most anticipated is Max Verstappen, reigning world champion, who spoke with journalists before the Gala: “Realistically, next year can’t be much better than the one just ended. But it’s not about trying to always win 20 races, it’s also just about finding further improvements within yourself and in the car.”.

The Dutchman then continued: “If we can actually improve the car and fight for the championship, winning only ten races, it will be fine too. The competition was quite mixed, one weekend there was one team and the next another. So I expect the other teams in 2024 will be able to learn further from this regulation and be closer to us. The RB20? I don’t know on a percentage level how much we can progress, but there are things that can be improved. Obviously we were very dominant with this car, but we could also notice some weak points that we are working on for next year“.