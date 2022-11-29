The recent Thanks Day organized by Honda at Motegi was the last official event in which it took part Pierre Gasly as an AlphaTauri pilot. In fact, the Frenchman will be a full-fledged Alpine standard-bearer from 1 January 2023, in which his compatriot Esteban Ocon will be found as a teammate. Gasly also drove for his new team in the end-of-season test held in Abu Dhabi, in which he was able to ‘taste’ the 2022 single-seater of the Enstone team for the first time, waiting to have the opportunity to test the new car that is being born in recent months. In Japan, therefore, Gasly didn’t just say goodbye to the Honda family, but also to the Honda family Red Bullto which he has so far been linked in all his parabola in the Circus, complete with ‘ups and downs’ from the ‘satellite’ team of Faenza to the first team and vice versa.

In the six months in which he had been a starter for the Milton Keynes team, before being unceremoniously ‘relegated’ due to a performance not in line with expectations, Gasly had shared the box with the current world champion Max Verstappen. The two, separated in the registry office for a few months, have challenged each other since the karting years and then, albeit by different paths, they both came to compete in the Circus. Precisely in the name of the friendship that binds the two, Verstappen wanted to improvise a nice greeting speech for the former partner in front of the Japanese public and the other two members of the Red Bull family, Yuki Tsunoda and Checo Perez. The two-time world champion even made a nice joke about the Mexican, highlighting his age difference compared to the rest of the ‘group’.

“We started with Pierre many years ago – recalled Verstappen, addressing Gasly himself – racing against each other in karts. Then of course we both became part of the Red Bull family. We also became teammates in Formula 1 and I know you are incredibly talented, that you have worked really hard to achieve all the things you have already achieved. You have been a great leader at AlphaTauri which I have tremendous respect for, but I also understand your new challenge. It has been wonderful having you as part of the family. Because it’s true that we’re in two different teams, but in the end it’s one big family. I am excited about what awaits you in the future, in the coming years. Maybe our paths will cross again. We are all still very young – Checo is a bit older – you are a great driver, I wish you all the best. We’ll see you around again, but I just wanted to tell you this. I hope next year can be a great start of a new chapter for you“.