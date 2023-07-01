Pole confirmed

Max Verstappen is officially the poleman of the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix. He had already been this afternoon, obviously, when on the Red Bull Ring circuit he had printed – for the fourth consecutive GP – the best time in Q3. But his start at the post had started to falter after a few hours when Dutch had been ccalled by the stewards to discuss a possible impediment committed during Q1 against Kevin Magnussen. However, the commissioners decided not to punish the #1 of Red Bull.

The offending episode took place out of turn 1, with the Dane of Haas who found himself in front of the defending champion’s car which was proceeding slowly and on a trajectory, while he was starting his timed lap. Magnussen had to alter his line slightly to slip past Verstappen’s car, then continuing in its fast lap. However, this line adjustment was not enough evidence to cause the orange crowd’s idol to move back three positions on the grid.

Conflicting versions

When asked by the stewards about the incident, Verstappen – according to the official press release released by the FIA ​​– declared that “seeing a car approach after crossing the finish line at the end of its push and pull lap having moved to the left of the track after the exit of turn 1“. Magnussen, from his point of view, instead supported the thesis of ‘prosecution’, explaining of having had to move to the right to avoid car #1 and that he therefore lost time in his fast lap. However, the stewards, to use a football term, ‘let it go’.

The stewards’ statement

“The Stewards have established, on the basis of video (and audio) evidence, that car #20 hit the curb in turn 1 and that this caused a slight variation in acceleration, which in turn resulted in a slightly slower time in the following mini sectors. Sports Commissioners – reads the official document published by the federation – they also determined that #20 did not have to take significant evasive action“.

On the other hand, the fact that Magnussen’s time trial was then cancelled, had no relevance in the decision subsequently for non-compliance with track limits. “We also specify – concludes the note – that the fact that the #20 car’s lap time was subsequently canceled (due to exceeding the track limits at turn 10) was irrelevant to this decision. Each incident is always analyzed independently of other incidents or penalties”.