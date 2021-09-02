Zandvoort will be an important test for both Max Verstappen than for Lewis Hamilton. The Dutchman wants to complete the overtaking operation started in Spa and favored by a farcical Grand Prix, one more reason to legitimize – this time on the track – the primacy he held until the accident of the Hungarian Grand Prix. And then Super Max tries all the cards, even the psychological pressure on the seven-time world champion, who according to some rumors coming from Great Britain would be rather annoyed with Mercedes for the choice (almost imminent date) of George Russell as his teammate in 2022.

“If Russell goes to Mercedes he will make life very difficult for Hamilton. He drove the car in Bahrain last year, and from lap one he was a tough nut to crack for Bottas. It is normal to expect that with more experience it will go even faster. It must be said, however, that when you do your first race in a team, the team guides you in the set-up, because initially you don’t know where to put your hands.“, Said Verstappen in the press conference of the Dutch Grand Prix. “The same happened with me in Red Bull: I told the team to follow everything Ricciardo did because I had no idea how to make the car fast. Overall, I am very confident about Russell’s performance in Mercedes. Also at Spa he brought out a great performance: of course they built a wet set-up, but finishing second in a Williams was impressive. I expect him to do very well if he gets that seat“.