Hill and the criticisms of Verstappen

In the weeks leading up to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, as well as over the same weekend in Baku, Damon Hill spared no criticism of Max Verstappen. After urging the Dutchman to retire from competition when he objected to the constant changes in the world of F1, the 1996 world champion had not gone lightly even after the first sprint race of the season.

The Verstappen-Russell case

In the post-race press conference, Verstappen had openly contested the introduction of the new format introduced in Baku, with words that had sent the former Williams driver into a rage. Commenting on the intervention of Red Bull’s number 1, Hill had defined him as one who “can’t lose”. In that Sprint, moreover, the Dutchman had also been the protagonist of a contact at the start with George Russellcomplete with damage to his RB19.

“This is racing”

As soon as the race was over, Verstappen had also gone hard-nosed with the British from Mercedes, first insulting him and later calling him “Princess George” to the Dutch media. Joined the podcast F1 NationHill had the opportunity to comment on the incident between the two, also quoting the words of one of his former teammates: “Maybe Russell was a little pushy but still, these it’s racing – has explained – he has shown that he wants to make a vacuum. As she said Ayrton Senna: “If you are no longer looking for a gap that exists, you are no longer a racing driver”.

face-to-face analysis

In conclusion, the Briton then focused on the verbal confrontation between Verstappen and Russell: “It was playground stuff – he added – they’re young guys, they’re 25 years old, they’ve fought in these competitions all their lives and they make it clear that you can’t do without them. You can’t be the weak link and you can’t be the man to have their feet put on their heads, so they puff out their chests from time to time and these fights happen. Sometimes a word can be very offensive, other times it’s a clean slate.”