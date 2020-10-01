Celebration week for Max Verstappen. The young Dutch pilot has blown out the sails at his residence in Monaco for his twenty-third birthday before packing up and heading to the Nürburgring, a circuit that returns seven years later to the ‘Great Circus’ calendar to host the 2020 Eifel GP.

A holiday that could go unnoticed if it weren’t because since Thursday Verstappen is aware that he must go on the attack in the seven races remaining to end the season if he wants to convert in the youngest world champion of the history of the Formula 1 World Championship, a record held for a decade by Sebastian Vettel at 23 years, four months and 11 days.

A arduous mission, overcome 77 points to Lewis Hamilton, if we take as a reference the performance that the RB16 has shown to date compared to the W11. Only two sanctions at the Austrian and Italian Grand Prix have lowered the champion from the podium, while Max has already accumulated three zeros on his locker. And above from Monza there is a strong rumor that indicates that Honda has had to lower the revs of the turbo to preserve the reliability of the thruster.