Ricciardo’s last in F1?

In the 15 editions of the Singapore Grand Prix, Daniel Ricciardo He has achieved a total of four podiums (all consecutive and with Red Bull from 2014 to 2017), without ever managing to climb onto the top step. However, last Sunday’s race on the Marina Bay street circuit may have been not only the Australian’s last on this track, but also the final one of his Formula 1 career.

Lawson ever closer to Faenza

In recent post-race interviews, the smiling Racing Bulls driver did not directly confirm or deny all the rumours regarding his possible replacement with Liam Lawson starting from the next GP, also fueled by the declarations of Helmut Marko on the promotion of the young New Zealander to the Faenza team, but the message was very clear. In addition to being moved when commenting on the emotions he was feeling at that moment, the 35-year-old addressed the journalists with a phrase that was anything but hopeful about his future: “I’m not at all sure I’ll see you again after today.”

Verstappen’s words

Ricciardo, consequently, seems anything but fully convinced about continuing his career in F1, but the one who invited the 35-year-old not to have any regrets was none other than his former teammate, Max Verstappen: “Daniel is a awesome guy. I think he has proven himself to be a great Formula 1 driver – told the media in Singapore – he’s a friend of mine. I think that, in general, always being in this kind of position is never nice. On the other hand, I don’t think he should feel sorry for himself. Sometimes things don’t go the way you want them to at certain stages of your career, but he’s still achieved more than anyone could ever dream of in his life. So even if this was, let’s say, his last race or whatever, you can still look back on something incredible that not many people have achieved or done in their life. He could still be racing in other categories, or maybe he could be relaxing and having a lot of fun. Why not? He’s a great guy. So for me, it’s not about whether he deserves to be here or not. A lot of people deserve it, some people don’t. That’s life too, in all sports. That’s the way it is.”

2024 has been a year of ups and downs for the Australian, who struggled in the first part of the season until recovering in Canada, with other performances that even ‘lined him up’ in pole position as a possible replacement for Perez in Red Bull after the Belgian GP, ​​at least until the Mexican’s reconfirmation: “It’s very difficult to comment on these things because you can’t look inside the team, right? – continued the Dutchman referring to Ricciardo’s form – from the outside perhaps people always expect or desire more. It’s just that it is very difficult, in my opinion, to have even a great run of form in a midfield team. Everyone hopes for something more, and I think he does too. You always want to improve, of course. Every year you want to become a better driver and sometimes that works a little better than in other years.”