The 2022 has finally started the new ground effect era in F1, a revolution that was supposed to take hold as early as 2021, but which was postponed for a year due to the pandemic which prompted the entire Circus to extend its sporting life by a year of the previous generation of single-seaters in order to amortize the lost economic revenues deriving from the consequences relating to the Coronavirus. The archived season made it possible to observe these new single-seaters in action, built according to a regulation aimed at increasing the spectacle and the battles on the track, making the pursuit of a car in front less difficult.

Downforce loss when the driver was significantly closing in on the opponent in front of him decreased, as did the resistance of the tires to thermal degradation in close pursuits improved. This made it possible to live prolonged duels without the attacking driver’s performance being irreparably compromised, even if there were episodes of sets of tires ‘cooked’ in battle as happened to Charles Leclerc in Singapore and Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi.

In terms of balance of performance on the track, Red Bull proved to be the best car overall capable of signing 17 wins out of 22, followed by Ferrari with four. Mercedes, on the other hand, only got one stage success in the penultimate round in Brazil with George Russell. Questioned about the goodness of the new technical regulation in terms of driveability of the cars and the possibility for them to compete against each other Max Verstappen promoted the 2022 regulation: “I think we had to do something. With the old cars it was really hard to follow the car in front. Formula 1 has moved in the right direction with the changes. Of course, there are still improvements to be made. Like the trail effect, for example. In general, we just need to make sure that the cars don’t get heavier and heavier. We cannot allow this situation to get out of hand. We are going in the wrong direction”the words of the two-time world champion interviewed by the German magazine Auto Motor und Sport.

If he had to make a wish on the 2023 car, Max Verstappen would want it less stiff: “I would like to have better driving comfort. As the rules are written, the car has to be very stiff. You feel every bump in the road. Driving on the street circuits and curbs is no longer as pleasant as it used to be.”