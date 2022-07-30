For the second time in two seasons Max Verstappen he is at the center of an exciting rivalry for the conquest of the world title. Last year the challenge, decided in his favor only on the last lap of the last race, was against Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton. This year, however, the challengers of the new reigning champion are Charles Leclerc and the Ferrari. However, if 2021 had been in many ways ‘toxic’, with numerous accidents on the track between Verstappen and Hamilton and even more tension off the track between Red Bull and Mercedes, this first half of the season has developed under the banner of respect and sportsmanship. In fact, the Dutchman and Leclerc often found themselves against each other without ever causing any accidents. Similarly, in the halls of power, relations between Maranello and Milton Keynes remain relaxed and cordial.

In a very interesting interview released to Sky Sport F1, Verstappen analyzed the differences between these two different experiences and had no difficulty in pointing out which one he prefers. “Does Hamilton battle between different generations? Surely. But I prefer what we have now – ruled the former # 33 – because, first of all, I know Charles very well. He’s a good guywe are of a similar age – I think we are only three weeks apart – and we are fighting against a very respected competitor: Ferrari “. In the past Verstappen had had very hard confrontations with the whole environment of Maranello. Just think of Singapore’s post-accident statements in 2017 or his Austin 2019 accusations, when he said that Ferrari had lost in that race because “he had stopped cheating“.

Today, however, the relationship between the Hasselt champion and the Cavallino has totally changed. “When they win a race we can go to them and say ‘good’, and when we win a race they can say ‘good’ to us. I really respect all of this “ Verstappen pointed out. The world champion then revealed that he has a good relationship not only with Leclerc, but also with other members of the Ferrari clan, including Gino Rosato and – above all – the team principal Mattia Binotto. “With some people on the team [ho un bel rapporto]. Even Mattia, I have an excellent relationship with him. Also last Saturday night we also had a laugh with Paul Ricard – revealed – and I think this is great. Races should be like this. On the track we are fierce opponents and we will always try to beat each other, which I think is perfectly normal, but you can have fun outside. This is what I really like about this year. Let’s put it this way, I wouldn’t sit at the table on Saturday night having a laugh with (the Mercedes) “ concluded poisonous.