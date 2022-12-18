Looking at how the 2022 Formula 1 championship ended, one would think that the confirmation of the title for Max Verstappen was little more than a health walk. The Dutchman repeated the title collected last year by hitting the record number of 15 race successes and arithmetically securing his second world championship crown with four races to go before the end of the season. Yet for the 25-year-old from Red Bull there were moments of difficulty during the year. Especially at the beginning of the season when, after his two retirements in the first three races combined with the clear supremacy shown on the track by the Leclerc-Ferrari pairing, the hypothesis of a second victory in the championship seemed rather remote

The Melbourne post-race, however, wasn’t the only moment Verstappen seriously thought about fail to repeat what was done in 2021. Interviewed by the site RacingNews365in fact, the #1 revealed that at the beginning of the year, when the single-seaters still had to put their wheels on the track, the upheaval of the technical regulations didn’t leave him particularly calm. “Honestly, it was a very big question mark – explained Verstappen to those who asked him if he considered the possibility of winning the title again realistic – due to the new regulations, we had no idea where we would be”.

Since the first tests, Red Bull has shown good competitiveness. However, the problem – especially in the first part of the season – was represented by the excessive weight that the RB18 was carrying around. “Everything looked fine in the wind tunnel and with the calculations, but you never know what others have found. When the cars arrived on the grid in Bahrain for the photo shoot there were so many different ideas that you were like, ‘Did we do the right thing?’ At the beginning our problem was that we were very overweight – confirmed the Dutch driver – so we couldn’t show the true potential of the car, but over time we got rid of it and the car came to life. The updates have helped us, but especially the weight loss“.