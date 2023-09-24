A week after the sudden collapse that Red Bull suffered in Singapore, Max Verstappen appeared in Japan as the lion with which he so identifies and whose profile he shows on his helmet, with the intention of giving a lesson to those who dared to insinuate that The overwhelming dominance of the current champion so far this year could come from an irregular interpretation of the regulations regarding the flexibility of some parts of the car. The Dutchman’s response was as forceful on the court as in the press room, in which he paraphrased one of the greatest figures in the world of sport: Diego Armando Maradona. To “suck an egg” Verstappen sent those who fell on top of the red buffalo brand due to the setback in Singapore, where Carlos Sainz put an end to the best streak in the history of the event, with those 15 consecutive wins for the energy team and the ten that he chained Mad Max until reaching the Marina Bay circuit, where he crossed the finish line in fifth place after having to start in eleventh.

More information

The stratospheric pole position that was invented on Saturday was nothing more than the appetizer of what would come on Sunday, a military parade of those that make him invisible in the eyes of the objectives, more focused on the fights that take place behind him. This is Verstappen’s 13th victory of the 16 that have been put into play so far, just as placid as most of the previous ones. With this figure, the boy from Hasselt equals the record that until now was shared by Michael Schumacher, with Ferrari (2004) and Sebastian Vettel, in a Red Bull (2013). Sunday was a memorable day for the team from Milton Keynes (Great Britain), which celebrated the constructors’ title six rounds before the end, before anyone else – the previous record belonged to Ferrari and McLaren, who were crowned after five races. the conclusion in 2004 and 1988, respectively.

Verstappen’s understandable high had its counterpoint in the tremendous downturn with which Checo Pérez left Suzuka, where everything went wrong for him, starting on Saturday, when he did not go beyond fifth position on the grid. The Mexican went wrong, broke two noses and was penalized twice before retiring. Irony of fate, the abandonment of the Guadalajara driver means a pass to the hole for his teammate to celebrate her third win in the next grand prix. In Qatar, in two weeks, the undisputed dominator of the current scene will be able to sing the aliron in the race to sprint, in which it would be enough for him to finish sixth, regardless of what Pérez does.

“I’ll worry about it when we get there,” summed up the insatiable winner. “It was an incredible weekend. The car performed fantastically, and the most important thing of all is that we were able to close the Constructors’ World Championship. “In the factory you have built a real rocket,” added Verstappen on the radio, who at 25 years old is on his way to breaking all records. “Max is at another level right now,” said Christian Horner, director of Red Bull since day one (2005), and as such he has contributed to his team’s six constructors’ titles.

At 19 seconds, a true galaxy, finished Lando Norris, who cleared up any doubt about McLaren’s tremendous recovery in recent months, while the third place of Oscar Piastri, his neighbor in the Woking structure workshop, rewarded the The Australian had a hard time in the four-way chess game he had with Charles Leclerc (fourth), Lewis Hamilton (fifth) and Carlos Sainz (sixth).

The two Mercedes tried to get rid of the Madrid’s attack using the same tactics that the Ferrari driver used to win in Singapore; that is, offering the rider behind him (George Russell, in this case) the effect of the mobile rear wing (DRS), to avoid overtaking, although that strategy only served to free Hamilton from the Spaniard’s jaws. Fernando Alonso, for his part, was penalized by Aston Martin’s poor planning in the Asturian’s visits to the workshops, and finished eighth, more than a minute behind first.

