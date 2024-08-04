Max reference point

The level of performance and ambition shown in recent seasons by Max Verstappenwho has matured considerably since the start of his career, has undoubtedly crowned him as the best driver on the starting grid. With rare exceptions, the Dutchman has managed to manage some youthful excesses, allowing his dazzling talent to emerge, which has brought him three world titles so far.

The relationship with Lambiase

The Hungarian race was one of the above exceptions, with Verstappen very nervous, criticising the team, making some crazy moves on the track and finally arguing with Gianpiero Lambiasehis engineer. He dedicated a reflection precisely on the relationship with the Italian-British in his interview with the Belgians of RTBF: “We both want to win, we are not here to come second or third. But we can’t win every weekend. We are very critical, but that’s just how we are and some people are different. I aim for perfectioneven if it is difficult to always reach it, but I want to work to get as close as possible. Sometimes there are moments of tension, but then everything works out perfectly.”

Norris and the Future

In the nice chat with Gaetan Vigneron, he then touched on the subject of the relationship with Lando Norris after the events in Austria: “Of course friendships in F1 are possible. We respect each other on the track and do sports together. The younger generation is like that, because we grew up together on karts”. Final joke, with laughter, about the future: “Where will I be in 10 years? I will be retired! I certainly won’t be here!”.