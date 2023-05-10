F1 is a sport where people are booed. Booing is the new normal.

Of course it is easier to say that everything is better in the past. But in F1 that is sometimes the case. The Formula 1 fans of the past were petrolheads with a penchant for naturally aspirated engines and Enkei rims.

Today, the sport is bigger than ever, but a different kind of motorsport fan has also emerged. Namely the somewhat more emotionally charged spectator who compensates for the lack of breast milk by cheering or booing people. And the latter in particular is a completely new phenomenon for F1.

Boo to Verstappen

When the drivers were introduced prior to the Miami GP in 2023, none other than two-time world champion Max Verstappen was booed. The drivers were called forward based on their positions in the world championship.

Every driver could count on applause and cheers. With Hamilton and Pérez there was extra love from the public, Verstappen was the only one who, in addition to some cheers, also heard a lot of boos.

At Motorsport let Verstappen know what he actually thought of it:

I think if I ride rear, no one would rule like that. It’s normal when you win and they don’t like who wins. I’m totally fine with it as long as I’m on top. That is most important to me. I take the trophy and they can go back to their house and have a nice evening. Max Verstappen, it doesn’t matter. Also wins.

And what about Perez?

Now we did not expect a very different attitude from the Dutch driver. In general, he is quite stoic below. In doing so, he has made it many times worse in 2021.

The support they gave me, I really wanted to win. That would have meant a lot to me. Sergio Pérez, it matters a lot. Wins much less.

Then it is now time for some much-needed nuance that only Autoblog can provide. Is it very strange what happened? Well no. First, there is the location: Miami is in Florida and there are a lot of people from Mexico and Latin America. Those spectators have never heard of Hasselt. Then of course there is Lewis Hamilton, who is a real celebrity in the US.

Verstappen won a championship (2021) at the expense of Hamilton and Pérez is the only possible opponent this year. In addition, ‘we’ really shouldn’t want to be more Catholic than the Pope. If you go to the GP of the Netherlands, Austria or Belgium, there is no booing towards Hamilton either, and then we are putting it mildly.

Well, you can do the ludicrous display view here!

