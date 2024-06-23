Barcelona (AFP)

Dutch Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, world champion for the past three years, won first place in the Spanish Grand Prix, the tenth round of the Formula 1 World Championship, at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit in Montmelo.

This is the third time in a row and the fourth time in his professional career that Verstappen has been crowned champion of the Spanish race, ahead of the McLaren drivers of Britain, Lando Norris, and the other British Mercedes driver, Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time world champion.