Verstappen remains on guard: “Ferrari and McLaren are fast”

Four out of four

Until a few years ago, qualifications seemed to be one of the very few weak points of Max Verstappen compared to the other great protagonists of the Circus. Now, even on the flying lap, the Dutchman has no rivals: four qualifications in 2024, four pole positions. The string of pole starts continued in Suzuka, where the Red Bull champion earned first place on the grid ahead of teammate Sergio Perez, Lando Norris' McLaren and Carlos Sainz's Ferrari.

“I think my first lap was excellent – recognized Verstappen to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 – and at that point I already knew that it would be difficult for anyone to beat me. My preparation for the last lap of Q3 probably wasn't ideal, I ran out of front tires halfway through the lap and wasn't able to push as I would have liked on a qualifying lap. In any case it was still enough for pole and I'm still happy“.

Race pace to be improved

“In Australia I performed well on the flying lap and I was very happy – the Dutchman replied to those who spoke of 'revenge' after Melbourne – and I think last year here I felt better. This weekend was a little more challenging to get comfortable. However, I did well in qualifying, the car performed reasonably well.”.

Looking at the race, the World Championship leader does not take it for granted that he will be able to take a single bite out of his direct opponents: “The most important thing will be tomorrow, because there