Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

06/04/2023 – 12:47

Share



Max Verstappen and the Red Bull are in a separate competition. The two-time world champion won another race this Sunday during the GP of Spain, his fifth win of the season and 40th of his career. The podium was a pleasant surprise for Mercedes, which had Lewis Hamilton in second place and George Russell in third. Verstappen made a time of 1h17min611 and still secured the fastest lap of the day.

“It was a great pleasure to drive a car like this, he showed today how competent he is. We varied a lot of tires and most of the time we had the right tire. I knew the start would be more difficult, we managed to maintain the position and that was important. We had a strong weekend, for me and the team, and I would like to keep it that way throughout the season”, said Verstappen after the victory, in an interview given to Nico Rosberg.

With 40 career wins, Verstappen is just one away from matching Ayrton Senna. The Dutchman from Red Bull leads the championship with plenty. There are already 170 points towards the third championship. Sergio Perez, also from Red Bull (winner of all GPs of the year) was in fourth place. The Mexican has 117 points. Third in the overall standings comes Fernando Alonso, from Aston Martin, who has 99 points and finished seventh this Sunday.

Racing at home, Carlos Sainz was in fifth position, followed by the Aston Martin duo of Lance Stroll and Alonso. Esteban Ocon, Yuki Tsunoda and Zhou Guanyu rounded out the top 10. The balance of the day was positive for Mercedes. Hamilton and Russell have not shared the podium since the São Paulo GP in 2022, won by Russell. The German team overcomes Aston Martin and takes the vice-leadership of the World Cup.

“What an incredible crowd here, like every year. What a spectacular result today, we weren’t expecting it. I want to thank our entire team for their work. I think they (Red Bull) are too fast, if we manage to get closer throughout the year it will be good, if not, it will be for next season”, said Hamilton, very happy, after the result.

Russell also gave statements showing a lot of satisfaction with the team’s work. “I’m surprised, I have to thank the team for the car. Goes from 12th to 3rd. The car is definitely better. I’m very happy to be on the podium today. I hope it is a sign of things to come for us.”























