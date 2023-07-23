What’s the point of that, Formula 1? Verstappen is still the fastest in qualifying and then easily drives to victory.’ You will have heard these two sentences about once in the past season. That story does not apply during the 2023 Hungarian GP. Not Verstappen, but Lewis Hamilton took pole position during qualifying in Hungary yesterday.

Hamilton was only 0.003 seconds faster than Verstappen. The Mercedes driver is not the only one who surprised. The upgraded McLaren also turns out to be good on a winding circuit. Norris and Piastri join third and fourth. In addition, Alfa Romeo surprises in a positive sense. Zhou Guanyu starts today in fifth place and Bottas in seventh. Let’s see what they can perform. And more importantly: will Verstappen and Hamilton get through the first corner safely or will the two get into each other’s hair?

Start of the 2023 Hungarian GP

Max Verstappen is a lot better off than Hamilton. The British driver does not give up and moves towards Verstappen and the pit wall. Still, Hamilton cannot avoid Verstappen taking the lead in the first corner. Behind it, the chaos breaks out. Zhou has a dramatic start and immediately destroys his good qualification.

Verstappen dives on the inside of Hamilton | Photo: © Red Bull Content Pool

After this, Zhou brakes too late at the first corner. As a result, he taps Ricciardo in front of him and a domino effect arises. Ricciardo slides against Ocon due to Zhou’s tap. As a result, he hits his teammate hard again. Ocon’s Alpine comes off the ground and hits the asphalt again with a loud bang. Both Alpines have a flat tire and come in. Here it appears that both Gasly’s and Ocon’s car have too much damage and the race is over for Alpine.

Both Alpines are out of the race after colliding at Turn 1 at the start ❌❌#HungarianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/ElswGzl4qg — Formula 1 (@F1) July 23, 2023

Back to the front of the field, because Hamilton loses a lot of time in that first corner. This opens the door for Piastri and Norris to get past Hamilton. The Mercedes driver tries to give back, but Norris defends well and keeps third place. At the front, Verstappen starts to stretch his legs. After two laps the gap is 1.1 seconds. The difference with Piastri grows in the following laps.

Taking advantage of Zhou’s bumbling

So Zhou falls back and takes a lot of drivers with him who have to hit the brakes to avoid the crash in front of them. Leclerc and Sainz do not belong to this group and climb to P5 and P6. George Russell also makes up for it. He started from eighteenth place but already drives to P13 in the first lap. In addition, Tsunoda benefits. He is now eleventh.

His good start is canceled out by a pit stop. Already after ten laps, several drivers enter, including Tsunoda. The left front wheel won’t come off the AlphaTauri, so Tsunoda is standing still for five seconds. This drops him back to seventeenth place. After this, even more drivers take the gamble to switch to the hard tire early.

Verstappen widens the gap

It’s lap 16 of 70 and Verstappen is consistently outperforming the McLarens. The gap to Piastri has grown to more than seven seconds. Norris follows two seconds behind his teammate. Hamilton now comes in and goes off the mediums to the hard band. Sergio Pérez has put the pressure on Sainz. Ferrari responds to this by bringing in the Spanish driver.

One lap later, Norris comes in. Its medium tires are switched to the in 2.3 seconds hard. Great work at Mclaren, which Ferrari cannot copy. Leclerc’s stop lasts 9.4 seconds. We suppress all Ferrari jokes. A lap later, Piastri also comes in. His switch to the hard tire takes exactly two seconds, which is incredibly fast.

When Piastri exits the pit lane, he re-enters the track right next to his teammate. Piastri proves to be a good teammate by letting Norris go. “What do you want me to do now?” asks the rookie to his team. McLaren wants Piastri to set a certain lap time so that he can stick to plan A for tire strategy.

LAP 19/70 Piastri pits following his team mate Norris who pitted the previous lap. Super stop from McLaren 👍#HungarianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/4KSMiZzBbw — Formula 1 (@F1) July 23, 2023

Pit stop for Max Verstappen

In lap 23, Verstappen also changes from the mediums to the hard band. The Dutch driver retains the lead. The gap to the first McLaren has shrunk compared to the difference before the pit stops. Norris is now five seconds behind. Norris is 0.26 seconds faster than the Red Bull in the first lap after Verstappen’s stop. When Verstappen’s tires have warmed up, the Dutch driver is much faster again. He gains 0.766 seconds on Norris.

LAP 24/70 Verstappen pits for hard tyres. It’s a slick stop by Red Bull and the Dutchman retains the lead #HungarianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/3pnXdIO4Qj — Formula 1 (@F1) July 23, 2023

Behind that, Sergio Pérez drives a great race. He ends up behind Sainz after his stop, but passes quickly with a good overtake. A lap later, Russell also dies. The Red Bull then goes on the hunt for Hamilton. The next potential victim is fourth and ten seconds behind number three, Oscar Piastri.

Piastri’s lap times drop a bit, allowing Pérez and Hamilton to catch up with the McLaren. On lap 40 of 70, Pérez is within a second of Hamilton for the first time. The gap for that is seven seconds. Pérez gets closer to Hamilton lap after lap, but he doesn’t give up. Hamilton easily dismisses the first overtaking attempt.

Pérez goes for the podium

Before Pérez can attack for the second time, Red Bull Racing reels him in. His pit stop takes 1.9 seconds, which is the fastest stop of the season so far. Oscar Piastri also enters. Pérez changes the medium to the hard tire, Piastri does the exact opposite. A lap later – lap 45 – Norris does the same as his teammate.

Pérez clings to Piastri. Two laps in a row he beats the fastest race lap. With 22 laps to go, Pérez has much more speed on the straight than Piastri. From the outside, Pérez passes the McLaren, but it doesn’t stop.

Heading into Turn 2, Piastri puts his car on the outside next to Pérez’s. At one point, the asphalt turns into grass, transforming the McLaren into a lawnmower. The race management is still looking into this, but they also see that this was a good race from Pérez.

LAP 47/70 Perez gets past Piastri and the Mexican is closing in on a podium #HungarianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/JoaSC5OcDY — Formula 1 (@F1) July 23, 2023

Free pit stop for Verstappen

On lap 51 of 70, Verstappen comes in for the last time. The gap to Lando Norris behind him is over 34 seconds. Verstappen also leads the race after this stop. The only thing the Dutchman can still win is the fastest race lap. As you would expect, Verstappen also takes that extra point, but immediately in the second round after his substitution. The male can steer.

Behind him, Oscar Piastri seems to lose his first podium, just like in Silverstone. Lewis Hamilton is faster than the Australian driver and on lap 57 Piastri has to give in. In the first corner, Hamilton easily passes it. Lando Norris has to watch out for Pérez. As we get closer to the end of the race, the gap between 2nd and 3rd place narrows.

Who takes P2? Perez or Norris?

Nine laps to go. Sergio Pérez seems to be getting closer to Norris, but cannot keep his pace. The McLaren holds up strongly and manages to keep the gap around 3.5 seconds. With five laps to go, the gap even grows to almost five seconds. Norris therefore takes P2. Pérez, meanwhile, has to worry about whether he will make it to the podium.

Hamilton has found some life in his old one again mediums and creeps ever closer to Pérez. The Mercedes reduces the gap per lap by just under a second. The drivers have to go around the Hungaroring twice more. At the back, Sargeant spins around in the chicane. After this, the Williams comes in to park his car.

Max Verstappen therefore wins in Hungary, but the eyes are on the fight for third place. Pérez has a gap of 1.7 seconds to Hamilton at the start of the lap. It turns out to be enough for the podium. Hamilton is one and a half seconds short of third place. Piastri is an impressive fifth and Russel has moved up to P5, thanks to a penalty for Leclerc for speeding in the pit lane.

Hungarian GP 2023 results