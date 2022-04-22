At the end of qualifying on Friday, the drivers analyze their performance. Max Verstappen satisfied: “Very hectic session but we are happy”. Leclerc is not there: “Too bad about the mistake but long weekend”

– Milan

Fourteenth career pole for Max Verstappen, who will start from the first box in the first Sprint Race of the season. In Imola (here the weekend times) the world champion gives a solid performance, in which he was able to wait and strike at the right moment. “Today was a complicated, long and hectic qualifying session, but I am happy with the result obtained on this fantastic track, which however punishes you if you make mistakes – the Dutchman commented on Sky Sport microphones -. Satisfied with the pole, but tomorrow and Sunday will be different. Our first races did not go in the best way and now the goal is to redeem us. ”

Disappointment for leclerc – The regret for Charles Leclerc remains. The Monegasque, who appeared competitive from the first free practice session, has to settle for the second box for what he himself defines a mistake in the choice of tires: “It would have been nice to take pole today, but the weekend is very long and we will slowly try to improve. improve it more and more – analyzes Leclerc – I made a mistake in choosing tires when it counted in Q3, a shame about the wrong decision but it was something that I could not foresee in this weather. We will give everything until the end “. The thought, then, immediately goes to the fans who flocked to Imola despite the prohibitive weather conditions: “It is wonderful to see so much red in the stands”.

Occasion norris – Third place for Lando Norris with a much more competitive McLaren than the first outings of the season. The young Brit comments on his session as follows: “I’m happy to be in the top 3 and it’s quite surprising for me, even though we still had to gain in the lap. Blocked in Q3? I pushed too hard on the exit lap, it’s a it’s a shame because maybe I could attack Leclerc. I felt safe, unfortunately it ended like this. If there had been dry conditions, we probably wouldn’t have finished third. “

So on – Max Verstappen (Ola – Red Bull) Charles Leclerc (Mon – Ferrari) Lando Norris (GB – McLaren) Kevin Magnussen (Dan – Haas) Fernando Alonso (Spa – Alpine) Daniel Ricciardo (Aus – McLaren) Sergio Perez (Mes – Red Bull) Valtteri Bottas (Fin – Alfa Romeo) Sebastian Vettel (Ger – Aston Martin) Carlos Sainz (Spa – Ferrari) George Russell (GB – Mercedes) Mick Schumacher (Ger – Haas) Lewis Hamilton (GB – Mercedes) Zhou Guanyu (Cin – Alfa Romeo) Lance Stroll (Can – Aston Martin) Yuki Tsunoda (Giap – AlphaTauri) Pierre Gasly (Fra – AlphaTauri) Nicholas Latifi (Can – Williams) Esteban Ocon (Fra – Alpine) Alexander Albon (Thai – Williams)