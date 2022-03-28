Second race of the year, still battle between Leclerc And Verstappen and still a great race. However, if we think that the show comes only from close duels, from surplaces on the track in an attempt to secure the DRS and from overtaking and counter-overtaking we make a mistake. Of course those are the icing on the cake of a battle between two pilots exceptional, but the first two finishers of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix literally played them for 50 laps, running breathless between the walls of the absurd circuit of Jeddah. The pace and intensity of the reigning world champion and the current leader of the world championship standings were literally from another planet for everyone and the balance between them was oriented. only from the episodes. Before them, however, we would like to start from one general consideration on the aspect of tires, which had a great impact on the final outcome of the race. Ferrari and RedBull were leaving with two opposite arrangements, as we have repeatedly pointed out during the weekend. Ferrari with lots of downforce he had chosen to pay in terms of top speed but to guarantee himself less rubber degradation. On the other hand, RedBull has shown a preference for the opposite path. Low load, stratospheric top speed with theoretically more suffering tire management. The first stint met expectations. The medium tire started after 10 laps in suffer from graining and both Perez and especially Verstappen have started to show some problems. We can see it well from the graph showing the progress of the gap between Leclerc and Verstappen along the race, in which we see that the Monegasque had built an advantage over the Dutchman of about 2.7 seconds before the Safety Car, with an average gain (starting from turn 2) by almost a tenth per turn.



However, the gap starts to grow more from lap 10 and the final phase of the first stint seemed to be able to decide the race in favor of Ferrari. The early break of Perez made the Mexican return to the track behind Russell and in difficulty with the temperature of the hard tires, so much so that in the central sector of the track only Perez lost almost 1 second by Leclerc. The Safety Car due to Latifi’s accident will prevent us from knowing if the F1-75 could have maximized the lead moment, but we know that from this point on the balance of the race has changed. There hard rubber worked exceptionally well for everyone and above all without giving the slightest sign of degradation, so much so that Hamilton was able to complete 40 laps out of 50 of the race with it without particular problems. Nobody expected it, not even Pirelli who had also talked about a possible two-stop strategy, and this situation obviously has the arms of Maranello have been checked, where it was hoped to be able to manage an advantage on the wear and tear front. Let me be clear, this on the tires it is absolutely not a criticism, on the contrary. Pirelli showed that he brought to the track exactly what the teams were asking for: tires that work and last, with which the drivers are free to push all the laps without thinking too much about management. Obviously the races are particularly appreciated in these conditions and the show on the track has shown it. The fact that Ferrari did not foresee this condition could also have weighed the double error of the drivers in free practice which did not allow a full evaluation of the degradation of the various compounds in the long runs.

However, the redhead proved to be up to the challenge, and Leclerc had managed to dig a small gap between him and Verstappen, which guaranteed him to keep the Dutchman out of the DRS zone. This up to the Virtual Safety Car. A suboptimal management of delta time under VSC by the Ferrari drivers it makes Sainz leave even more than two seconds, and Leclerc about 7 tenths, just enough to allow Verstappen to hook up to the DRS of F1-75 number 16 and start a exhilarating duelbut in which the Dutchman had the most powerful weapon in his hands, which is the top speed. This was then added to a yellow flag that made the DRS deactivate just at the moment when Leclerc seemed to have the opportunity to respond to the overtaking immediately. In short, the episodes were decisive and certainly went in the direction of car number 1, but this does not mean we should not see the substance that emerged from the tender.



First of all Verstappen once again confirms his extraordinary driving skills, able to manage a car even unloaded, without having problems of degradation, to know how to maintain an excellent concentration and driving level for each lap of the race. This year’s challenge is taking shape between the world champion and Leclerc and the greater difficulty for the Monegasque it will be to succeed mentally to run with this intensity all races of the season. Verstappen already knows how to do it, we have seen it, and to take away the number 1 Leclerc will have to do the same. As regards the performance of the cars there is no doubt that Ferrari’s heavily loaded set-up included a tire degradation which then did not occur and therefore, with hindsight, there would have been room for an approach more aggressive. Having said that, we saw an F1-75 that, with a conservative set-up for the race, touched the pole position and left the first place only 5 laps from the end with a whole series of unfavorable episodes on a track more congenial to the characteristics of the opponents who to the redhead. The algebraic sum of things then returns a Ferrari as the best car of the lot in these first two races. It does not necessarily continue to be like this, starting now the very difficult one challenge of developments. In this a lot will be played out on aerodynamic efficiency. We saw significant speed differences in Verstappen’s favor when the Dutchman had both the slipstream and the open DRS, in the order of 30-35km / h. On the contrary, when Leclerc was with the wake and DRS the difference was much less, in the order of 10-15 km / h. Considering that when the DRS is opened the resistance value of the rear wing collapses, the fact that the red one could not find higher top speeds means that it was probably not the greatest load in the rear wing, but from the bottom and from the car body itself. This being one inherent condition of the car the trim changes have a limited weight, and to try more top speed it will be necessary to work on the first update packages, trying not to sacrifice load, but to improve precisely efficiency. On the contrary, of course, RedBull will try to find load without sacrificing efficiency in a technical challenge that promises to be exhilarating. In general, however, the weapon of the load inherent in the car is the best (together with power) that Binotto and the team could give to Leclerc and Sainz. Speaking of Power Unit, another difference that emerges from the data between RedBull and Ferrari seems to be in the exploitation up to the maximum revs of the hybrid that the former Honda propulsion unit allows as we had already seen in the past season. Ferrari shows high values ​​of concentrated torque in the traction phase, while RedBull seems to have less torque “at the bottom”, but to have power available up to the very high regimeswhich obviously contributes to the high top speeds.



Third force in the world championship is confirmed for now Mercedes, with Russell running the entire race in solitude, as can be seen clearly from the relative gap graph. The comments of the two drivers of Wolff’s team are not very encouraging: Russell said what the car lacks most is the downforcewhile Hamilton spoke of lack of power. From the data they seem be right both. If they can work on the power at Brackley but hardly work miracles, a large percentage of the seasonal results will depend on how they solve the aerodynamic problems at high speeds and then (finally) be able to lower the trim of the car close to the ground and at that point find the load with the car was designed for. If at that point the W13 is competitive we may find ourselves in some races with a three-team fight, but it will not be easy for the star’s engineers to climb the mountain in front of them.

We’ll see if the teams bring any updates to Melbourne and how the cars behave on the renewed Albert Park track.