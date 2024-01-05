by VALERIO BARRETTA

Verstappen, the dominator of 2023

The 290 points that Max Verstappen inflicted on Sergio Perez this season have several explanations. One of all, the indisputable difference in talent, which is already a good starting point. Then, depending on the visions that each one has, we can mention the ability to concentrate in all the sessions of a weekend, the consistency in the race pace, the ability to read the grand prix, the strength to impose oneself with the team.

In another respect, however, Verstappen is phenomenal. Super Max adapts so quickly to the vehicle and the circuit that impresses everyone involved; a quality that reaches the general public in a different way, as if Red Bull were designed only for the three-time world champion, who would therefore have an easier time with his teammate. The Dutchman, however, claimed that the Milton Keynes team does not adapt the car to his driving style, but the opposite is true.

Verstappen's words

“I tune the car the way I like it. And the other driver tunes the car the way he likes it. The engineers develop the car to make it faster and not the way I would like. The same goes for the driving style. What is my driving style? I don't know, I adapt to the needs of the car to make it faster. This is the key to being a great Formula 1 driver: adapting to the car and the team“, these are the words of Verstappen ad Auto Motor und Sport.

Regarding the performance gap with Perez, the two prevailing opinions are in one case a compliment to Verstappen (“The difference is made by the driver“), in the other they hide the suspicion that Red Bull is only listening to Super Max's feedback and not that of Checo. The Dutchman rejected them both in his usual style: “I don't care about other people's opinions, they don't know our car. I just try to get the best out of it, and I do that every time. I don't know how dominant this car is compared to its predecessors, and no one can know“.