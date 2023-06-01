Verstappen to Barcelona

Archived the fantastic weekend in Monte-Carlo, Max Verstappen is ready to get back on track at Montmeló, the circuit where he took his first victory in Formula 1. The Red Bull driver on the streets of the Principality gave an important push to the championship, going not only to win but also to take advantage of Sergio’s shipwreck Perez between Saturday and Sunday.

With +39 in the drivers’ standings over his teammate, the two-times world champion was able to prepare even more calmly for the Catalan weekend, where the Red Bull is naturally favouriteswhile the main danger should be that Fernando Alonso who right on his home circuit is looking for a return to victory after ten years.

Verstappen’s words

“I don’t know if Monte-Carlo was my best weekend of the year, it was certainly positive also because we knew it might not have been our best track. We hadn’t planned that long stint in middle school, but we had to extend it to see what Alonso would do. Then it started to rain and it was chaos. Once I crossed the line, I was glad the weekend was over. It was very hectic and quite stressful“, commented the Dutchman at the press conference. “Barcelona is a real circuit and this is where an F1 car comes to life. Obviously we have to find a good set-up balance: as long as we have it, we can have a good weekend“.

The Dutchman found a way to joke with Helmut Markoaccording to which the team will try something new at Montmeló: “I think he got a little too excited. I mean, we’re running our normal schedule, and there’s nothing out of the ordinary“. Then a comment on future plans in Formula 1: “I just want to continue like this. I hope I have a good car, but I don’t know how long it will last. I’ve always said my goal was to win a championship, so now is also the time to enjoy the victories. I definitely want to win as many races as possiblebut I’ve never been the type to break all records“.