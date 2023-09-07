Verstappen’s record

The victory of Max Verstappen in the last Italian Grand Prix it had a very particular meaning for the Dutchman, who rejoiced not only for the single success at Monza, but also for the achievement of a new record: Red Bull’s number one, in fact, has reached altitude ten consecutive victories, becoming the first driver in history to succeed in this feat. A record that has obviously included Verstappen in the most significant pages of the history of this sport, contrary to what he thinks Toto WolffTeam Principal of Mercedes.

A record in the background for Wolff

Invited to express an opinion on this goal, the Austrian manager belittled the result of his rival, considering it ‘irrelevant’ and that will only be added on Wikipediaan online encyclopaedia that he said was not widely followed by Formula 1 enthusiasts. An answer that, on a general level, was not very welcome by fans and insiders, including the name of the Red Bull director Helmut Markowho promptly replied to Wolff’s words.

Marko’s reaction

TO Servus TVin fact, the 80-year-old was quick to express an opinion on the words of his compatriot, underlining the fact that this record has taken on a far from secondary value for Verstappen himself: “Wikipedia is one of the most widely read media, maybe someone should tell Wolff that – he has declared – this tenth win in a row means a lot to Max. With every record comes more motivation, and that also makes the team stronger. So it’s not a trivial thing. We are happy to take these records with us.”

The rivalry with Mercedes

In addition, Marko expressed other comments regarding Mercedes, to the point of affirming the differences between the Milton Keynes team and the Brackley team, which at present does not raise particular concerns for the reigning champion team: “Some fans don’t like who is winning, but I can’t help it – he continued, this time releasing a comment to Speed ​​Week – this is the difference between us and them: we look to our team to get the best performance and we limit ourselves to doing our job without inventing stories like the ones they do”.