Five seconds less in lap time according to the simulations and four DRS zones: after two years of absence due to the pandemic, F1 is ready to make its return to Austria on a track that does not present so many new features on paper, even if the interventions in Curva-6 and in what was a slow chicane shortly after could change the face of the circuit and of the race dynamics also in light of the four zones in which the movable aileron can be activated.

What used to be a mainly tortuous street circuit has been speeded up a lot and the unknowns for the teams and drivers are many. The cars have completely changed, for two years there has been no stop at Albert Park and the latter has been deeply modified to revive the show and guarantee the spectators battles on the track instead of the toy trains to which the Australian stage had become accustomed in the past.

Max Verstappen he has just returned from his success in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, but the knockout in the inaugural Grand Prix in Bahrain forces him to make up ground against the Ferrari drivers who precede him in the Drivers’ standings. On paper, the Melbourne track should favor the Ferrari F1-75 in light of the first results found during the first two stages of the season, but the prediction could be overturned to the test of facts although no updates are planned for Ferrari and Red Bull unlike the Mercedes that will have a new wing in the hope of solving the porpoising problems.

“I’m looking forward to racing in Australia again, it’s been a while since we last raced in Melbourne – the words of the reigning world champion in view of the weekend just around the corner – the atmosphere is always good at Albert Park. It will be interesting to check the track updates, I think they will make a big difference, especially at Turn 6 where in my opinion the most significant change has been made. There should be more overtaking opportunities now, which is always good. It will be interesting to see how the car performs in Australia, the track is usually very dirty. I hope to experience another weekend without problems and we will see what happens on Sunday ”.