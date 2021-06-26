Max does not lose concentration after his third pole of the season at the Zeltweg circuit: “Excellent weekend so far. The car has been perfect to drive”. Less happy Lewis: “Not the best session, they are faster”

It will be a Styrian Grand Prix (here the race times) with no holds barred what we will witness after Saturday’s qualifying. This is what Max Verstappen expects after obtaining his third pole of the season, the first Red Bull badge on the Zeltweg circuit. “Happy with my first lap in Q3 which earned pole – said the Dutchman in the heat – Excellent weekend so far. The car has been perfect to drive in a circuit that has few corners but which are difficult to set up”. The Red Bull driver then focused on Sunday’s race: “It won’t be easy but it’s a good fight. It will be like in France”

Hamilton chases – It was not the best qualifying for Lewis Hamilton, who finished third behind his teammate Bottas: “I gave everything but it wasn’t the best session for me – declared the seven-time world champion – Attacking max? they are faster in the flying lap and also in the race pace. We will see what we can come up with, we will try and maybe it will rain. “

Concrete Norris – The McLaren Englishman experiences a moment of thanks also confirmed by the fourth time (he will start third due to the penalty inflicted on Bottas). “In qualifying we are always closer to the leaders but then we move away in the race – commented Lando Norris with realism – Tomorrow there will also be variable rain and why not, some safety cars”. Last year the number 4 driver got the first podium of his career at Zeltweg: “We hope to be able to repeat it. Rain or dry? I would prefer the second option but we are also ready for a wet race”

