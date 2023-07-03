At Red Bull’s home race in Austria, Max Verstappen gave yet another proof of his superiority over the rest of the grid, hitting the seventh victory in nine GPs contested this year. This time, thanks to his strategies, the Dutchman was unable to complete the fourth consecutive race leading from the first to the last lap, but he still found a way to get people talking and put on a show in the final race. In fact, the reigning world champion has claimed to be able to make a pit stop two laps from the end of the race to be able to hunt, with fresh tires, al best lap in the racethen punctually accomplished.

The team has tried to dissuade him from taking this risk, inviting him to try and snatch the extra point with used tyres, but the orange was adamant. We have reconstructed the followinginteresting exchange of communications between Verstappen and his track engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, with the ‘negotiations’ between the two regarding the extra stop. It is interesting to note how Verstappen begins to speculate on an extra stop nine laps from the end, several laps before he actually enters the pit lane.

Round 62/71

Lambiase: “Max, just make sure you save some rubber for the end of the race, in case you decide to use it.”

Verstappen: “Well we can also make a pit stop”.

Lambiase: “It’s a bit more risky…but, in any case, keep an eye on the tyres. The gap behind is 21 seconds.”

Round 67/71

Lambiase: “Ok Max, start cooling the tyres. You really need to start cooling the tires now. If you also need to double Gasly, that’s fine. Do a couple of laps at a slower pace.”

Verstappen: “I prefer to stop in the pits. It’s stupid to have to do that.”

Lambiase: “We don’t believe the risk of making a stop is worth it.”

Lambiase: “For reference: the fastest lap right now is only 4 hundredths faster than your best lap, on the dashboard.”

Round 68/71

Verstappen: “Everyone ready for [incomprensibile]. Let’s go. The tires won’t improve, they’re continuing to degrade.”

Lambiase: “Received. Thank you”.

Round 69/71

Lambiase: “Box, confirmed stop Max. Box”.