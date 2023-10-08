The top three

The winner of the second edition of the Qatar Grand Prix was Max Verstappen, which thus celebrated in the best way the third world title won yesterday during the Sprint race. The Dutchman was not in any way influenced by the rule of three mandatory pit stops and practically always led the race, taking his 14th success of the season, the 12th in the last 13 races. Behind him, confirming the splendid results of yesterday in the Sprint and last weekend in Suzuka, the two McLarens. Second place for Oscar Piastri and third for Lando Norris, annoyed by a team order that prevented him from attacking his sister car in the final laps. David Coulthard interviewed the top three.

1st, Max Verstappen – Red Bull

“The first stint decided my race. Afterwards I was able to manage the pace, making sure that the tires remained in the right window. But the McLarens were fast today, I had to push to win. Tough race? One of the toughest, certainly in the top five. Title party? Yes, we will definitely enjoy some celebration after the race, but there are still some GPs we want to win. Three mandatory stops? I’d like to push as much as possible, but without having to make so many pit stops. We design cars to go fast, to be efficient on the tyres. Today we couldn’t use this, even though it is our strong point, because the number of stops was imposed on us. But we’ll see what can be improved for the future.”

2nd, Oscar Piastri – McLaren

“Pilot of the day? I thought you wanted to tell me that they had penalized me again, I was pissed off. The strategy was that: start well. Then we took an impressive step. It was definitely the hardest race I’ve ever done in my life. It was really hot and as Lando said, making three stops we always pushed. It was 57 qualifying laps and I definitely feel like I did them. I’m happy to have managed the tires well and not to have received penalties.”

3rd, Lando Norris – McLaren

“Exceptional race from start to finish. I had a good first lap, I learned from the mistake I made yesterday when I went wide. I tried to stay tighter and in the end it worked. Today we had the best pace, I’m very happy. The race was stressful, it was very hot, but we did a great job. I think we could have pushed harder today given that there were the three mandatory stops. On a physical level it was certainly one of the toughest races. Congratulations to Oscar who didn’t make any mistakes and obviously to Max too.”