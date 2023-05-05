Max Verstappen can obviously be proud of what Red Bull has built in the last three seasons, especially after the recent positive series that saw the single-seater built in Milton Keynes triumph in 14 of the last 15 races held.

The Dutch champion, while aware of his team’s current dominance, must however watch his back from his teammate Sergio Perez, with whom he has shared the victories in this first glimpse of the championship, two by two.

Verstappen is still leading the world championship with 6 points ahead of the Mexican and aims to distance him after the weekend in Miami, on a track that saw him win in 2022 after starting from third position. The Red Bull champion was among the protagonists of the traditional Thursday press conference organized by the Federation.

Verstappen’s words at the press conference

“New helmet and new livery for Miami? We have a competition aimed at our fans for every grand prix in America. This is a nice place to come, the atmosphere is relaxing, even though it’s been a short time since the last race in Baku.

What do I expect here? I hope in a two-way race between me and Checo. We know the car is fast, in qualifying the others are very close, but in terms of race pace we are very strong. 67 rpm in heat and humidity? Last year was tough, this weekend will probably be cooler, we’ll see how it is when we sit in the car. A tough weekend awaits us.”