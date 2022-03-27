Verstappen puts Ferrari’s dominance in suspense and wins in Saudi Arabia

This Sunday, in Saudi Arabia, what had been glimpsed last weekend at the Bahrain Grand Prix was confirmed: Ferrari is back. However, it was also found that Max Verstappen, the current champion, does not intend to give up a single millimeter in this fight.

In the closing laps of the race, the Dutchman managed to overtake Charles Leclerc of the Italian team in a thrilling finish. The Monegasque was relegated to second place. Sainz, his partner, was third.

A career with several misfortunes

The race was marked by several misfortunes. The first had to do with Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez, who lost pole position after taking the bait of the Ferraris, who seemed to be going to the pits, and chose to stop. Then, the Canadian Latifi suffered a crash on lap 16 and the safety car benefited the Italian team.

Lewis Hamilton, who started 16th, resisted pitting as long as he could. However, when the car forced, there was nothing to do.

SPORTS