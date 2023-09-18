Comeback halfway

After 10 consecutive victories too Max Verstappen had to give up: the longest streak of successes in the history of Formula 1 ended in Singapore, on a track that remains cursed for the two-time Dutch world champion. At Marina Bay the Red Bull star has barely led for three laps throughout his career and won ‘only’ two podiums. After Saturday’s qualifying, seeing the surprisingly negative performance of the RB19, it was almost impossible to think of yet another comeback in the last two years and in fact the #1 was never in the game to aim for success.

The timing of the Safety Car’s release further complicated the plans of the reigning champion, who had built his strategy on the possibility of complete a long initial stint with hard tires. In the end, however, the fifth place finish, which arrived also thanks to Russell’s accident during the last lap, was welcomed by Verstappen as a good result.

Radio analysis

In the radio communications at the end of the race, which Verstappen exchanged with his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase and with team principal Christian Horner, the dominator of the season did not give up on send a ‘message’ to the competition.

“It’s okay, they can take one”commented Verstappen, obviously referring to the first non-Red Bull victory of 2023. “I gave everything, we were even a bit unlucky – he had said via radio a few moments earlier, exchanging impressions of the race with Lambiase – the points are good in a complicated weekend like this”. “Your comeback after the pit stop was very strong – Christian Horner applauded him – Without the Safety Car it could have been a better race for us today, but you did a good job“. And the minds of the entire team are now already turned to Suzuka, where the objective will be to immediately regain the top step of the podium.