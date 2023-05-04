Verstappen chasing third title

max Verstappen he has always said that winning one or seven titles is the same thing. The important thing for the Dutchman is to be a world champion, but in the meantime he also brought home his second World Cup and while he’s at it he’s ready for a third. Natural consequence of the dominance of Red Bull, as well as those of Mercedes and Ferrari have favored Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher.

In his sentence on the seven titles, obviously, the target of the dig was Sir Lewis, the Dutchman’s rival even when the battle on the track is off. In Baku, the two-time world champion returned to the subject and offered several interesting insights into the relationship he has with Formula 1 in general.

Verstappen and titles

Super Max was asked if he would still be motivated to continue in Formula 1 if he reaches 2028 (the year his contract with Red Bull expires) with five or six titles in his palmarès: “It depends on how competitive the car is in the last season, on the opportunities I have in Formula 1 and on what is happening outside the Circus at the moment. It’s hard to imagine what will happen in 2028. I’m not interested in winning seven or eight titles, If you have the car to do it then it’s fine. But if not, I’m already happythat’s okay“.

Future in Endurance

Verstappen has already threatened to withdraw from Formula 1, “accused” by the Dutchman of introducing too many innovations and distorting his DNA. If she truly completes her adventure in the Circus, one way would be practicable: the World Cup Endurance. IndyCar would be glamorous, but Super Max wouldn’t race in it: “I want to do other things, other competitions. A bit like Fernando Alonso (WEC champion in 2018-19, nda), but it must also be worth returning to F1. Some people love racing and it’s all they know and want to do. I’m probably a little more in the middle. I love racing, but I also want to do other types of racing.”