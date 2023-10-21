Max Verstappen added eight more points to his personal account, although it is no longer worth it except to increase his statistics. The Dutchman did not sweat more than at the start of the sprint on Saturday in the Austin Grand Prix (Texas) – which will experience its outcome this Sunday – when he threw Charles Leclerc off the track, who in his internal fight with Carlos Sainz is about to surpass him. The Monegasque man managed to maintain third place in a race in which he had little or no emotion.

And Sainz took a gamble as the only one who started with soft tires, and at the start it turned out well. In fact, he gained two positions in the first laps and was able to settle in that ‘top 4’, until his wheels wore out and he ended up giving in to Lando Norris, who threw the car at him at the first opportunity he could, and later a Sergio Pérez who ended with a fifth constitutional. The only thing that worked out for the Spaniard was that he didn’t have any major difficulties reaching the finish line and that he was able to save a set of medium tires.

The young driver from Madrid benefited greatly from the fact that George Russell was penalized for having taken advantage of the outside of the track when trying to overtake. The Briton lost five seconds which made him lose a position at the finish line, but at least he was able to get into the points. In this sense, it cannot be said that it was a bad career for him, although it was not a good one either.

Aston Martin and the brakes



Fernando Alonso did worse. The Asturian is about to throw the weekend away, after he was left in a gray position at the start. He started losing positions, even with a Lance Stroll who ultimately ended up abandoning, and this is a general problem for Aston Martin: again it was the brakes. Second time this weekend that one of the green cars ends up out due to the same problem.

Little else could be said about these 19 laps, in a sprint that was unremarkable and with little action. This format, which still has one more weekend left this year, has shown some of its worst flaws, although it remains to be seen if there is a little more movement this Sunday. Verstappen’s poor result in qualifying, which will see him start sixth, invites some spectacle. Perhaps there is the only opportunity to see a driver other than him in the first place on the podium, although given what was seen on Saturday it is more than likely that it will be repeated.