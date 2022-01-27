The characteristic colors of the helmet will be white and gold Max Verstappen he will wear in the 2022 season. The Dutch driver, reigning world champion, presented the helmet through a video posted on both personal and Red Bull social media channels.

“Hi everyone, it’s time to present the 2022 helmet – the words of Verstappen – I haven’t seen it yet. As you can see there is a lot of gold, at the moment even the slogan ‘gives you wings’ is golden and I think it is a color that gives a lot. The lion is also golden and on the small rear spoiler there is obviously the number one“.

ɴᴇᴡ season, ɴᴇᴡ ɴᴜᴍʙᴇʀ, ɴᴇᴡ ʜᴇʟᴍᴇᴛ Very happy to show you all my new helmet for the 2022 season! It’s the small details that make the difference 1️⃣⭐ 1: 2 & 1: 4 2022 scale models available soon. Pre-register now to be the first to know. 🔗 https://t.co/ZJL7fBwqAy pic.twitter.com/msq2Jcj9Hy – Max Verstappen (@ Max33Verstappen) January 27, 2022

“I didn’t want to change the design, instead there are some changes in terms of colors. Gold has taken the place of red substantially, and in the back I also wanted to insert the star that recalls the conquest of the world championship in 2021. I hope you like it “, concluded the Dutchman from Red Bull who is followed by the German company Schuberth at the supply level of helmets.