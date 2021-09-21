“We have a window of three or four races to decide when to introduce the new power unit for Verstappen.” Christian Horner has defined the timing within which Red Bull will be forced to ‘spend’ an additional engine with respect to what was budgeted and provided for by the regulation. An uncomfortable legacy left by the Silverstone accident, which is also proposed in this respect as an episode that could potentially have decided the 2021 F1 championship.

Max Verstappen and the Milton Keynes team already know they have to serve a penalty of three positions on the starting grid of the Russian Grand Prix following the accident in Monza in the race with Lewis Hamilton in the First Variant, a collision following which Verstappen was found mainly guilty by the commissioners. This penalty could represent an ‘invitation’ to introduce the new power unit starting from the back of the starting grid or from the pit lane, a possibility that will be considered on Saturday afternoon on the eve of the race.

“We will decide after qualifying – declared Christian Horner as reported by racingnews365.com – we tried to hypothesize to use the damaged power unit at Silverstone on Friday in order not to introduce a fourth one, but it is not a viable scenario. A real shame because it is a unit with very little mileage “. The role of Sergio Perez is fundamental for Red Bull, especially in Sochi. The Mexican will no longer have to worry about the engines after the penalty served in the Netherlands at Zandvoort: “Barring unforeseen events Perez will have no problems until the end of the season”Horner concluded. Therefore Verstappen and Red Bull will evaluate the outcome of Qualifying on Saturday in Sochi before deciding whether or not to introduce the additional engine. Although Mercedes has an impressive record in Russi in terms of results, Red Bull is not off the beaten path.