The first winter as a Formula 1 world champion for Max Verstappen it was certainly not in the name of idleness. The Dutch Red Bull driver tried to ignore all the controversy following the now infamous last lap of the Abu Dhabi GP, trying to enjoy that finish he dreamed of since he was a kid who raced in karts and to better prepare for the championship. 2022. While waiting to see how the cars designed by the new technical regulations will be and to understand when Red Bull will decide to show its RB18 to the world, however, Verstappen has not lost the habit of getting behind the wheel of racing cars on the track.

First he did it only in a ‘virtual’ way – by engaging in various online races including the 24h of Le Mans Virtual, which ended for him with a mocking retirement due to an accident while he was at the top of the standings – and then returning to taste the real asphalt. The latest release of the now # 1 of the Circus took place a few days ago in Portugal, on the Estoril track, and was documented by Verstappen himself through his Instagram profile. The Dutchman in fact got behind the wheel of one Porsche 911 GT3 entirely customized with its colors and its ‘brand’, spending an afternoon at the wheel certainly full of fun.

The new world champion has defined the car as his own on Instagram “toy”. The test of the Red Bull star has inevitably rekindled the spotlight also on the future of the Milton Keynes team. In fact, the Austrian team will continue to collaborate with Honda until the end of 2025, but a new motoring ‘partner’ could be found with the introduction of the new power units, scheduled for 2026. Many rumors hypothesize a link with the Porsche, intending in turn to enter the Circus with its own power unit that season. It is therefore not excluded that the increasingly close link between Verstappen and the Weissach house may be linked to a future together, even in Formula 1.