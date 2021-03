Manama (Reuters)

Max Verstappen put his Red Bull team in pole position at the Bahrain Grand Prix tomorrow (Sunday), at the opening of the Formula 1 World Championship season for cars, beating Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, seven times world champion.

For the first time since the start of the V6 era in 2013, Mercedes, who have won the constructors and drivers titles in the last seven years, failed to start from the front at the season opener.